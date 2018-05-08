USA Today Sports

Broomfield big mover in latest Super 25 girls spring soccer rankings

Broomfield big mover in latest Super 25 girls spring soccer rankings

Super 25

Broomfield big mover in latest Super 25 girls spring soccer rankings

Broomfield (Colo.) moved up five spots to No. 6 in the latest Super 25 girls spring soccer rankings from the United Soccer Coaches.

MORE: See the full Super 25 rankings

Notre Dame de Scion (Kansas City) remained the No. 1 team. The top five was unchanged, as St. Charles North (Ill.), James Madison (Vienna, Va.), Clover (S.C.), and Broken Arrow (Okla.) came in Nos. 2-5.

Only two newcomers entered the rankings this week, with Hoggard (Wilmington, N.C.) entering at No. 23 and Blessed Trinity (Roswell, Ga.) coming in at No. 25.

, , Super 25

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2wqZTXM
Broomfield big mover in latest Super 25 girls spring soccer rankings

Check out the latest Super 25 girls spring soccer rankings.

I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.