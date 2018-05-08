Broomfield big mover in latest Super 25 girls spring soccer rankings

Broomfield (Colo.) moved up five spots to No. 6 in the latest Super 25 girls spring soccer rankings from the United Soccer Coaches.

MORE: See the full Super 25 rankings

Notre Dame de Scion (Kansas City) remained the No. 1 team. The top five was unchanged, as St. Charles North (Ill.), James Madison (Vienna, Va.), Clover (S.C.), and Broken Arrow (Okla.) came in Nos. 2-5.

Only two newcomers entered the rankings this week, with Hoggard (Wilmington, N.C.) entering at No. 23 and Blessed Trinity (Roswell, Ga.) coming in at No. 25.