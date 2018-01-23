USA Today Sports

Brophy College Prep rises to top of Super 25 Winter Boys Soccer Rankings

Brophy College Prep (Phoenix) jumped seven spots to the top of the Super 25 Winter Boys Soccer Rankings from the United Soccer Coaches.

Brophy played Chandler (Ariz.) to a draw last week and currently sports a 18-0-2 record.

The previous No. 1 team, Fleming Island (Fla.), fell to No. 7. Palm Harbor University (Fla.) moved up three spots to No. 2, with McKinney Boyd (Texas) in at No. 3.

Boyd hasn’t allowed a goal in seven consecutive wins.

There are six newcomers in the rankings, led by Torrey Pines (San Diego, Calif.) at No. 5.

