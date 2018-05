Antione led a talented Ranney squad during the high school season averaging 21 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.5 steals a game. Now he’s continuing his strong play for Team Rio (N.J.) averaging 16 points a game in the Under Armour Association.

Recruiting Profile: Bryan Antoine, Ranney School

