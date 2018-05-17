Budget for proposed new Va. football stadium puts Texas behemoths in perspective

There’s a line of logic that holds that all the massive high school football stadiums in Texas are so expensive simply because it’s just a very expensive time to build a stadium anywhere. A new proposed facility in Virginia puts to rest that concept rather efficiently.

As reported by Lynchburg-Roanoke ABC affiliate WSET, Halifax County High School is proposing a new football stadium be constructed and opened by 2019. If approved, the project would eliminate the need for constant upgrades and fixes to the school’s current facility, which dates to the 1960s. It’s time.

The budget for the proposed project? $8.9 million.

Sure, $8.9 million is a lot, but for a full football facility? That’s a steal! Put the Halifax County project in perspective next to the two most prominent efforts of Texas programs in recent years:

— Allen Eagle Stadium: $60 million

— Katy Legacy Stadium: $70 million

Just think about that for a moment: Halifax County could build seven new football facilities for the cost of the one that was built by Katy ISD outside Houston.

Obviously there are reasons for the cost, particularly in the significantly larger stands used in the Texas facilities. Eagle Stadium seats 18,000 fans while Legacy Stadium’s capacity is 12,000. Considering the fact that Halifax County’s entire population is just 35,000, it seems unlikely they would plan for a football stadium to house half of everyone who lives there.

Still, that a facility could be built so much more efficiently in Virginia, independent of the cost of acquiring the land needed for such a stadium, speaks to the accepted and embraced excess of Texas football. It’s no secret about how a project gets that expensive. Just look at all the bells and whistles on display in Katy:

How everyone feels about it is a personal prerogative, but there’s no denying the bottom line numbers. They’re as stark a contrast as they come.