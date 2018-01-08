Report: Butch Jones wants to be high school assistant in 2018

When Butch Jones was fired from his position as head football coach at Tennessee, he had three years and $8.25 million remaining on his contract. All he had to do to collect that remaining sum was to pursue another college job.

Maybe the money isn’t that important to Jones, if the most recent report of his next potential move is to be believed.

As reported by Sports Radio WNML host Jimmy Hyams, Jones has reached out to the head football coach at Knoxville Catholic, Steve Mathews, about serving as a volunteer assistant coach next season. Jones’ son, Adam, will be a senior at Knoxville Catholic in 2018.

Fox’s Bruce Feldman says Butch Jones is under `strong consideration’ for the Arizona job after Rich Rodriguez was fired. Interestingly, Jones called Knoxville Catholic HS coach Steve Mathews about working as a volunteer coach this fall while son Adam plays his senior season. — Jimmy Hyams (@JimmyHyams) January 3, 2018

For his part, Mathews allegedly was unsure if Jones was truly serious about being a part of his staff. Apparently he was, though that was before Arizona expressed preliminary interest in his availability to follow Rich Rodriguez in leading the Wildcats.

Or, perhaps Arizona can serve as the perfect foil to ensure that Jones collects on his first installment of the remaining payment due to him; taking part in the Arizona interview process before backing out may be enough to qualify as attempting to land a new college job, thereby freeing him to do whatever he wants to while still being paid by Tennessee.

That would include being an assistant high school football coach, apparently.