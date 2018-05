Cade Cunningham

School: Bowie (Arlington, Texas)

Position: Shooting Guard

Height: 6-5

Weight: 190

College: Undecided

Cunningham was stellar for Bowie this past season averaging 19 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists a game. His ability to score inside and out keeps the defense off balance. Cunningham is posting 11.5 points, five rebounds and 3.5 assists a game for Drive Nation (Texas) in the Nike EYBL.