Caden Sterns leads West to win at U.S. Army All-American Bowl

SAN ANTONIO — Caden Sterns gave the U.S. Army All-American Bowl a little local flavor.

The Texas-bound defensive back from Steele (Cibolo, Texas) had two interceptions to lead the West to a 17-16 win Saturday before 41,017 fans at the Alamodome. His second interception, off a Phil Jurkovec pass, led to the West’s go-ahead score, a 2-yard pass by Matt Corral to Jaylen Waddle with 7:32 to go.

Cibolo is just 25 minutes northeast of the Alamodome.

“It was great to come out here and show how we ball in the city and in Texas,” he said. “It was a great feeling. I’m just blessed. I’m moving to Austin next Thursday, so back to work real soon.”

Sterns said it was at least the fifth or sixth time that he has played in the Alamodome.

“What makes it comfortable is all my family are here, more than anything,” he said. “I know I’m going to do my best when all my people are here to support me. I have chills, man.”

Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) wide receiver Amon Ra-St. Brown had the West’s other touchdown catch, off a 17-yard pass from Mater Dei quarterback J.T. Daniels with 9:12 to go, with Daniels shouting “That’s Cali ball!” after the touchdown. St. Brown and Daniels are both committed to Southern Cal, with St. Brown announcing his choice during the fourth quarter.

“I’ve thrown 5,000 back shoulders to Amon-Ra in my life and those are some good DBs,” Daniels said. “I give them props. It’s a great entrance game to see what the next-level college DBs are like.”

East running back James Cook didn’t get a carry in the first half, but he made up for that in the second, running for a touchdown and grabbing a last-minute touchdown catch.

Cook, a senior from Miami Central (Miami) and a Georgia signee, broke a 16-yard touchdown run, launching himself at the end zone, to put the East on top at 10-3 with 6:21 to go in the third quarter.

Cook struck again with a 10-yard touchdown catch off a pass by Clemson signee Trevor Lawrence with under a minute to go. The East opted for a two-point conversion and the attempted reverse pass failed.

The first half was dominated by the defenses. The West secondary was particularly strong. West defensive end Ron Tatum tipped a pass by Trevor Lawrence and Sterns intercepted it near midfield, leading to a 3-0 lead for the West when Charles Campbell hit a 32-yard field goal with 3:53 to go in the first quarter.

IMG Academy’s Bookie Radley-Hiles, who committed to Oklahoma during the third quarter, tipped a long Lawrence pass intended for Mark Pope in the first quarter and St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) defensive back Jaiden Woodbey intercepted it. Radley-Hiles also knocked down a long pass intended for Pope in the second half.

The East also had its share of strong defensive plays. Jalyn Armour-Davis stepped in front of a Daniels pass with three minutes to go in the second quarter after Daniels hurried his throw while scrambling.

East running back Ricky Person followed with a big run to the West 9-yard line and from there, Jaelen Gill ran it to the 5. On second and goal, Person was stopped on a wildcat run and then Lawrence was sacked on third down. With three seconds to go in the half, the East tied the score at 3-3 on a 32-yard field goal by B.T. Potter.