Cal commit McKenzie Forbes 'extremely humbled' to be playing in McDonald's Game

Folsom (Calif.) star McKenzie Forbes has basketball in her blood, being the daughter of Harlem Globetrotters great Sterling “Smooth” Forbes and all.

RELATED: Full girls roster

That relationship with the game from a young age, mixed with is her own elite ability, has landed McKenzie Forbes a spot in the 2018 McDonald’s All-American Game.

MORE: McDonald’s All American Hometown Heroes Tour

Forbes received her honorary jersey Wednesday as part of the McDonald’s Hometown Heroes presented by American Family Insurance.

“It’s been pretty crazy,” said Forbes, a University of California commit. “I’m so excited. It’s pretty surreal right now. Coming in and knowing the greats that have played in this game, the history of it. I’m extremely humbled to be a part of it.”

Forbes, who is ranked as the No. 5 wing in the country by ESPN, weighed a multitude of factors beyond just the school’s proximity to her hometown in choosing to become a Cal Golden Bear.

“For me, in the midst of the recruiting process, I wanted to find a school where the connection is real with both the staff and my teammates,” said Forbes, who has three older brothers. “Berkeley is an hour and a half from my house. It came to a point where I had the feeling that this was the place I wanted to be. On the academic side, I knew I could excel, and it’s a school that can help set me up for the rest of my life. That’s the focus, the point of it all.”

Forbes has led the Bulldogs to an 18-3 record this season. She’s looking forward to the upcoming experience in Atlanta.

“I’m most looking forward to getting on the court,” Forbes said. “Being able to meet so many people from across the country, getting to make new friends. It should be a fun time.”

Both McDonald’s All-American Games will be held March 28 at Atlanta’s Philips Arena.