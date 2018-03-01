Calif. soccer player has somehow scored a nation-high 60 (!) goals this season

In the season’s first game back on Nov. 27, Escalon (Calif.) boys soccer player Guillermo Alvarez scored a single goal in a 3-2 win over Linden. Nothing too newsworthy there, other than a tally on the scoresheet in a nice win to open his junior season.

A single goal could now be considered a sub-par output by the standard Alvarez has set in the several months since.

As the Modesto Bee tells it, Alvarez leads the nation in scoring with a staggering 60 (!!) goals to go with 22 assists for a total of 142 points. That point total is also the nation’s best, per MaxPreps, 19 better than the second-place holder.

And all that in 25 games for the 21-4 Cougars.

As the Bee reports:

Diving deeper into the numbers: Alvarez has scored or assisted on 71 percent of the team’s goals. He has 10 hat tricks, including six games with four or more goals. He tallied a season-high six goals in a 10-0 win over Argonaut on Nov. 29, and he’s had at least three goals and two assists in five games.

In 2017, Alvarez scored 30 goals and dished out 20 assists. This year, he had 30 by Jan. 10.

“It’s a weird feeling, like, ‘Whoa, is this really happening?’” Alvarez told the Bee. “It’s crazy, but my whole thing is humbleness. What I’ve accomplished, it’s not just me doing the work. Without my teammates, I wouldn’t have done anything this season. “They’re always telling me, ‘Oh, you’re one of the greatest players Escalon has ever seen,’ but these achievements aren’t just mine. They belong to each and every one of my teammates.”

The national boys record for goals in a season, according to the National Federation of High School Associations, is 92. That insane total came from Michael Richardson of Surry Central (Dobson, N.C.) in 2002.

While Alvarez won’t approach that absurd number, he has a chance to climb the record book tonight when he Cougars are back in the Division V section final to face Sacramento’s West Campus (20-6-3). West Campus snapped Escalon’s season-long 22-game unbeaten streak in last season’s final, shutting down Alvarez and the Cougars in a 3-0 victory.

Since then, Alvarez has not been stopped.