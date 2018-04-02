California baseball team has pitching machine stolen on eve of its first use

Depreciation of an asset can impact its value remarkably rapidly, but no level of lost value can account for what is now facing the Lompoc High baseball team: Thousands of dollars worth of baseball gear was stolen just as the season was truly hitting stride.

“Monday we had a game, Monday night after the game somebody broke into our shed and stole a lot of the new things we had just gotten,” Lompoc coach Brian Aguilar told ABC affiliate KEYC. “The catcher’s gear and the pitching machine especially, that’s over two thousand dollars right there.”

The good news is that Lompoc’s most significant losses were apparently the pitching machine and catcher’s equipment, with other stolen goods including candy from the concession stand and other relatively minor items.

The bad news: The pitching machine was stolen before it was ever used.

“This was just another resource they were going to be able to use and we hadn’t even got to use it yet,” Aguilar told KEYC. “We were going to use it actually today, it was first time we were going to bring it out and it’s unfortunate what happened.

“Our goal is not only to make the playoffs but to win the league title and play for a CIF Championship.”

If Lompoc can pull that off, its accomplishments may be worth quite a bit more than a pitching machine.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe drive set up to raise money to replace what was stolen has apparently generated more than $2,100, likely enough to replace most or all of what was stolen.