California school forced to postpone early season baseball games after copper stripped from stadium

A California high school baseball team has been forced to postpone a number of its scheduled games after its stadium was stripped for copper, leaving little more than non-working shells when they’re needed most.

As reported by Palm Desert news network KESQ, Shadow Hills authorities were forced to postpone a number of home games after all the copper was stripped from the school’s high school light fixtures at the baseball field.

There are no early immediate reactions on the part of Shadow Hills administrators to right the issue, and it seems unlikely that the copper wiring will be replaced before the end of the season. While a number of the Shadow Hills varsity matches were rescheduled or postponed, it’s unknown when the school may be able to pay to replace the wiring itself; initial assessment of the damage brought a price tag of $2,200.

As it turns out, the copper stripping of facilities is not a new development in the Palm Desert area of California. According to police, Indio and La Quinta High Schools were also targeted in copper wiring thefts this year.

Together, the thefts have impacted three facilities in one district, all as a means to generate some relatively intense theft. In all, the culprit allegedly made off with 50 yards of copper.

“For the culprits, if they don’t get prosecuted and discovered, I hope they get the message from us, that what they did is really having an effect on a lot of kids and adults and I wish they would think about that,” Shadow Hills baseball parent Dan Borgen told KESQ.