California sex offender arrested after posing as private basketball coach

An incredibly disturbing incident has emerged in California, where a registered sex offender posed as a basketball coach apparently in an attempt to attract potential teenage victims.

As reported by Sacramento-area Fox affiliate KTXL, 28-year-old Melvin Flemings was arrested in Hayward, Calif., when he was identified as a sex offender after attempting to convince a teenager at Mt. Eden High School to take basketball lessons from him as part of Evolution Basketball, an area private basketball training center.

Flemings was first reported to police by a Mt. Eden parent, who felt that the self-proclaimed basketball coach seemed a bit suspicious. While Flemings identified himself as Melvin Allen, he was quickly identified by his correct name and background, and was arrested for failure to notify of his sex offender registration status.

He was later convicted of employing a minor to pose or model in an obscene manner for commercial purpose in connection with his outreach as part of Evolution Basketball.

For his part, the owner of Evolution Basketball reportedly has never even heard of Allen under his correct name or Flemings.