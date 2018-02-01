California soccer coach charged with sexually assaulting minor

A California soccer coach has been arrested and charged with several felonies including the sexual assault of a minor, authorities announced Wednesday.

Police say Marcial Gonzalez Jr., 27, met his alleged victim after coaching her. The incident occurred two years ago, police say, but the girl and her parents just came forward.

Gonzalez has been a soccer coach all over the area, according to the Mercury News, and most recently at Oak Grove in San Jose.

He was fired, and the district released a statement.

We want to assure the East Side community that the safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority, and we are shocked and deeply disturbed that this could happen.

Due to Gonzalez’s time as a youth and high school coach, authorities are urging any other potential victims to come forward.