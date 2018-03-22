California softball team has lights go out after 7-run inning, then opponent concedes

A funny thing happened during a California softball game: A squad learned it had a new closer: father time.

As reported by the San Jose Mercury News, the lights turned off during Los Gatos’ game against Scotts Valley, shortly after Los Gatos had batted around to score 7 runs in a 9-0 victory.

Naturally, Los Gatos appeared dominant throughout, though that was particularly pronounced during the game’s first two innings at the school’s home facility. Los Gatos leaped out to a 2-0 lead in the first, then scored another seven in the second inning. From there, Scotts Valley was put out of its misery by a lucky break: the lights went out.

According to coach Randy Frey, the lights on the softball field are apparently on a timer that puts them out at 9 p.m. With Scotts Valley preparing to come to the plate in the third, their licks were postponed when the lighting cut.

Then, by the time it came back on, Scotts Valley decided it was best suited saving its energy for another day, handing the win over to Los Gatos via concession.

The win by forfeit improved Los Gatos’ record to 4-0, while Scotts Valley dropped to 1-2. The darkness remains undefeated.