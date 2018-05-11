California track & field terror as student athlete hit in head by shot put

A California high school track & field practice transformed into a moment of terror on Thursday afternoon when a student athlete was struck in the head by a shot put.

As reported by Bay Area NBC affiliate KNTV, a 15-year-old Heritage High student athlete in Brentwood, Calif. was struck in the back of the head with a 12-pound shot put on Thursday afternoon. The student was airlifted to the trauma center of a local hospital shortly after the incident.

According to KNTV, it has not been determined if the incident was an accident or intentional, though it was certainly frightening.

There has been no update on the unnamed athlete’s status since he was admitted to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek.