Calvary Christian holds onto No. 1, Zachary (La.) leads four new teams in the Super 25 baseball rankings

Calvary Christian (Clearwater, Fla.) went 3-0 last week to improve to 24-0 and hold onto the top spot in the Super 25 baseball rankings.

The Warriors won 8-1 Tuesday at Jesuit (Tampa) as Josh Emerson and left-hander Nolan Hudi, a Texas Christian commit, combined on a two-hitter. Matheu Nelson went 2-for-4 with a homer and five RBI in a 12-4 defeat of Manatee (Sarasota) and the Warriors won 5-2 at Berkeley Prep (Tampa) as junior right-hander Braden Halladay allowed four hits and had eight strikeouts.

No. 11 Zachary, La., is the top new team in the rankings. The Broncos (32-2) have won 11 games in a row and River Town hit a double and a homer in an 11-4 defeat of Chalmette in the first round of the 5A playoffs.

The other new teams: No. 15 Desert Oasis (Las Vegas), which took two games from then-No. 14 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas); No. 18 McAllen, Texas, which is 25-1; and No. 25 O’Fallon, Ill., which is 20-1.