USA Today Sports

Calvary Christian holds onto No. 1, Zachary (La.) leads four new teams in the Super 25 baseball rankings

Photo: Calvary Christian Academy

Calvary Christian holds onto No. 1, Zachary (La.) leads four new teams in the Super 25 baseball rankings

Super 25

Calvary Christian holds onto No. 1, Zachary (La.) leads four new teams in the Super 25 baseball rankings

Calvary Christian (Clearwater, Fla.) went 3-0 last week to improve to 24-0 and hold onto the top spot in the Super 25 baseball rankings.

RELATED: Latest Super 25 baseball rankings

RELATED: Casas, Acton pace American Heritage

The Warriors won 8-1 Tuesday at Jesuit (Tampa) as Josh Emerson and left-hander Nolan Hudi, a Texas Christian commit, combined on a two-hitter. Matheu Nelson went 2-for-4 with a homer and five RBI in a 12-4 defeat of Manatee (Sarasota) and the Warriors won 5-2 at Berkeley Prep (Tampa) as junior right-hander Braden Halladay allowed four hits and had eight strikeouts.

No. 11 Zachary, La., is the top new team in the rankings. The Broncos (32-2) have won 11 games in a row and River Town hit a double and a homer in an 11-4 defeat of Chalmette in the first round of the 5A playoffs.

The other new teams: No. 15 Desert Oasis (Las Vegas), which took two games from then-No. 14 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas); No. 18 McAllen, Texas, which is 25-1; and No. 25 O’Fallon, Ill., which is 20-1.

, , , , , , , , , Super 25

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2I1foHS
Calvary Christian holds onto No. 1, Zachary (La.) leads four new teams in the Super 25 baseball rankings
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.