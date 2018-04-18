Calvary Christian rolls to No. 1 in Super 25 baseball rankings

Calvary Christian (Clearwater, Fla.) improved to 21-0 to move up a spot to No. 1 in the Super 25 baseball rankings.

The Warriors had solid pitching to go 3-0 last week.

Junior left-hander Nolan Hudi threw a one-hitter and Tommy White hit a solo homer in a 1-0 win Tuesday vs. Venice. Matheu Nelson went 2-for-4 with two RBI in a 5-4 defeat of Carrollwood Day (Tampa). Hudi and junior left-hander Cameron Barrier combined on a two-hitter in a 6-0 defeat of Central Catholic (Clearwater).

Dating back to last season, the Warriors have won 51 games in a row.

“It’s not something that we focus on,” Calvary Christian coach Greg Olsen said of the Warriors’ streak. “I’m very proud of our program and all the kids. They have helped to build the program the last couple of years and this group genuinely cares about each other.”

The previous No. 1 team, Lake Travis (Austin, Texas), lost its first game Tuesday, falling to No. 2 with a 4-3 loss Tuesday to Vista Ridge (Cedar Hill). The Cavs may have relaxed a bit after clinching the District 25-6A title with an 11-1 defeat of Vista Ridge on Saturday as Austin Plante had two hits and an RBI.

There are two new teams in the Super 25: No. 15 West Jones (Laurel, Miss.) and No. 25 St. Xavier (Louisville).

West Jones improved to 22-1 as Walker Thompson went 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBI to lead the Mustangs in a 5-3 defeat of Greene County (Leakesville) on Monday.

St. Xavier is 10-0 as Cam Scheler, who has signed with Cincinnati, hit a two-run homer in a 6-2 defeat of Trinity (Louisville) on Thursday.