Calvin Ridley was as good as you would think he was in high school 7-on-7 action

Barring an unforeseen circumstance, Alabama junior Calvin Ridley heard his name called during Thursday night’s first round of the NFL Draft.

One of the top wide receivers in this draft, the seeds of Ridley’s Crimson Tide greatness were sown in Florida. Coming out of Monarch (Coconut Creek, Fla.) in 2015, Ridley was a five-star recruit and the nation’s No. 1 wide receiver, according to the 247 Sports Composite.

It is not hard to see why when you take a glance at his work playing for the Florida Fire 7-on-7 team.

That elite route-running, the ease with which he makes cuts – it’s the stuff that has scouts clamoring for the pass catcher. And he only honed those skills in his three years at college football’s NFL factory in Tuscaloosa.

In three years at Alabama, Ridley kept up the pace he set as a prep standout. He played in 44 games for the Crimson Tide, catching 224 balls for 2,781 yards and 19 TDs while running for another score in helping them win two CFP National Championships and two SEC titles.

Ridley was taken at pick No. 26 by the Atlanta Falcons.

He is far better than 15th-best athlete in this class, though. The ability he shows in the above clip is proof that the Falcons now have the best downfield threat available.