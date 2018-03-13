Carmel (Ill.) hires former Bears TE Blake Annen as new head football coach

There’s a new leader in town for the Carmel football team in Chicago, and he has strong ties to the community.

Former Bears tight end Blake Annen has been hired to replace 20-year Carmel coaching veteran Andy Bitto, who resigned after the 2017 season. He joins Carmel from Lake Forest Academy, which he led to a 6-1 record in his lone season at the helm.

Congratulations to our Director of Football Operations @Blake_Annen on being announced as the Head Football Coach of @CCHSCorsairs. We are excited for your opportunity and would also like to thank you for all your efforts at @eftchicago. https://t.co/lZl8pztEHX pic.twitter.com/GP3GcOrSJ1 — EFT Football Academy (@EFTfootball) March 9, 2018

A Columbus, Ohio native, Annen starred at Upper Arlington and Cincinnati before embarking on a journeyman NFL career that spanned five teams across four years. He spent parts of two seasons with the Bears and parts of three with the Bills.

“I got to see programs ran five different ways,” Annen told the Chicago Tribune of his time in the NFL. “Being able to take some of those ideas, things I liked as a player and things I think worked, allowed me to get a bigger perspective on how programs run.”

While he still has plenty of time to build toward the 2018 season, Annen said he already has a sense of how he wants his team to play: fast and with physicality, with the distinct goal of a broader educational experience for his players.