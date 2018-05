Cassius Stanley

School: Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.)

Position: Shooting Guard

Height:6-5

Weight:190

College: Undecided

Stanley is one of the most athletic players in the country which creates a headache of a matchup for the opposition. He led Trailblazers to the Open Division title in March and now he’s averaging 15 points and five rebounds for Team Why Not (Calif.) in the Nike EYBL.