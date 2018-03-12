VIDEO: Cassius Stanley, Sierra Canyon show off in front of Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and co.

Apparently all it takes to keep up with the Kardashians is a 40-inch vertical and a decent jump shot.

What else is to be made of the Kardashian clan’s arrival at Sierra Canyon’s victory against Foothills Christian last week?

Cassius Stanley and co. won in a rout, but it was Stanley’s athletic, acrobatic antics that drew oohs and aahs from the crowd, which included Kardashian head honcho Kim, her daughter North and Kendall Jenner, the teenage Kardashian sister.

It’s unknown precisely what Kendall and her sister were doing at the game, but they clearly enjoyed watching Stanley throw down an impressive dunk through traffic in the lane, and along the baseline, and even in warmups.

It was an impressive performance overall, and one which may very well have been deserving of the Kardashians’ attendance. Who knows if they’ll be attending another prep basketball game at any point in the future.