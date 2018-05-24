USA Today Sports

Celtics F Marcus Morris warmed up with an 11 year old before Game 5 of Eastern Conference Finals

Celtics F Marcus Morris warmed up with an 11 year old before Game 5 of Eastern Conference Finals

Outside The Box

Celtics F Marcus Morris warmed up with an 11 year old before Game 5 of Eastern Conference Finals

Marcus Morris played a pivotal role in Boston’s Game 5 victory against the Cavaliers, in part because he shot a much more effective 3-of-6 from behind the three-point arc. For that, an 11 year old deserves at least some small amount of credit.

As reported by the Boston Globe’s Nora Princiotti, 11-year-old Scituate (Mass.) native Jimmy Tolton was used as one of the primary rebounders and passers during Morris’ warm ups before the pivotal game at TD Garden. Per Princiotti, Celtics assistant coach Jerome Allen noticed Tolton in the stands sporting a Jaylen Brown jersey and, “randomly called him over to rebound.”

In fact, Tolton got to do more than just grab a couple boards. He put in some work against the 6-foot-9 Celtics enforcer:

Jimmy grabbed Morris’s makes and misses, and passed the ball to Allen, who then fed it back to Morris. They also exchanged a couple bounce passes and, for a moment, Jimmy got to post up the 6-foot-9-inch Morris as he got ready to do the same against LeBron James.

“This kid is Kramer,” Kelly Tolton, the young point guard’s father, told the Globe. “You know how Kramer (the Seinfeld character) always falls into lucky things?”

Seinfeld was lucky and got to be a U.S. Open ball boy. Tolton’s cameo may have been even luckier. After all, Kramer was always too focused on the ball to enjoy the action. After warming up Morris, Tolton got to head to the stands with his family and cheer for his favorite team.

, , , , , , , Outside The Box

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2J7y2kI
Celtics F Marcus Morris warmed up with an 11 year old before Game 5 of Eastern Conference Finals
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.