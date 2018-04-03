Central Valley's girls climb to No. 4 in Super 25 with GEICO Nationals championship

Central Valley (Spokane Valley, Wash.) took home the GEICO High School Nationals girls title last week in New York and with it, rose seven spots to No. 4 in the final Super 25 girls basketball rankings.

The Bears (29-0) had won their 4A state title, but had beaten only one out-of-state team before this past weekend. On Saturday, Stanford signee Lexie Hull had 26 points in a 66-61 defeat of then-No. 10 Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga) in the GEICO championship and she had 30 points in a 70-57 defeat of then-No. 23 Westlake (Atlanta) in a GEICO semifinal on Friday.

“The teams that are in Washington play good basketball,” Central Valley coach Freddie Rehkow said. “In our league, for the longest time, we couldn’t get any non-league games. This year, we were able to six non-leagues and I think that prepared us, not only for our regional playoffs, but for state and then for this.”

Archbishop Mitty (San Jose), which went 29-1 and has four wins over teams still in the Super 25, retains the top spot in the rankings.