Volunteer coach, county council member accused of child seduction

Indiana State Police arrested a volunteer coach for a high school girl’s basketball team in southeastern Indiana.

Chad Pindell, age 36, Napoleon, Ind., is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl, state police said in a news release. He was a volunteer assistant coach for Jac-Cen-Del High School in Osgood.

School officials became aware of an alleged improper relationship and terminated Pindell and notified police.

“During the investigation, detectives determined that Pindell contacted a female student through social media in early 2018,” the news release said. “Pindell’s communication with the student included sending nude photos of himself to the juvenile. At some point during their relationship, Pindell and the student allegedly engaged in sexual activity while at Jac-Cen-Del High School.”

Troopers arrested Pindell, who is a member of the Ripley County council, on Sunday. He faces preliminary charges of child seduction and dissemination of harmful material to a minor. Both are felonies.

Osgood is about 60 miles west of Cincinnati.

USA TODAY High School Sports contributed to this report