Chandler's DeCarlos Brooks becomes fifth Arizona player to commit to Cal football for 2019

California’s recruiting football pipeline to Arizona grew again Tuesday night when Chandler running back DeCarlos Brooks committed to the Pac-12 school.

He announced his commitment on social media.

“They were a great fit for me and my style of play,” said Brooks, who ran for 1,300 yards last season, splitting time at running back with Northwestern signee Drake Anderson. “They also wanted me just as much as I wanted them. They showed a lot of love, plus the academics there are really good, along with good football, so it’s good to have the best of both worlds.”

Brooks, 5-foot-10, 190 pounds, the No. 2-ranked running back in Arizona for the 2018 football season by azcentral sports, became the fifth 2019 Arizona high school football player to commit to the Golden Bears.

He joins Peoria Liberty teammates, defensive end Braxten Croteau and linebacker Ryan Puskas; Phoenix Desert Vista defensive lineman Brett Johnson; and Gilbert Higley quarterback Spencer Brasch.

“I don’t believe that really played a too big of role in the decision,” Brooks said of the Arizona pipeline. “My decision was mostly based on how I felt about the school and how my parents and coaches felt what I should do.

“But it’s great to have guys from Arizona there. It’s gonna have a great culture. I think there will even be more Arizona commits from here on out.”

Brooks’ dad, Carlos Brooks, played defensive back for the NFL Cardinals.

