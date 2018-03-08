Chargers DT Corey Liuget launches scholarship in honor of late Stoneman Douglas coach Aaron Feis

Corey Liuget hails from Miami, but he never spent any appreciable amount of time at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High. That didn’t keep him from feeling a deep sense of empathy with the victims of the Valentine’s Day mass shooting, and a desire to find some way to help.

Liuget’s answer? He launched the Aaron Feis Scholarship, a grant intended to honor the football player who best represents Feis’ personality and legacy.

“He gave his life for someone,” Liuget told West Palm Beach CBS affiliate WPEC.” I don’t know if I’m built for that myself, to be completely honest.”

Liuget’s announcement of the scholarship came at a meeting of the football players, who he addressed on Tuesday.

Truly humbled & Inspired by @MSDEagles ! I started a scholarship fund to help you guys honor Coach Feis & continue to persevere & LOVE no matter what you face!! Be humble, be loving, be kind. ♥️ 🙏🏾 PLEASE HELP AND DONATE!!! #MSDStrong https://t.co/nwPCmHvGCl — Corey Liuget (@CoreyLiuget) March 7, 2018

“I just think of an overall great man,” Stoneman Douglas player Gage Gaynor told WPEC about Feis. “No matter who you where, if you were a bad kid, a good kid, he would take you under his wing.”