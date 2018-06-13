Charles Bassey reclassifies, reportedly commits to Western Kentucky

Charles Bassey is reportedly leaving Aspire Academy in Louisville, but he’s not planning to leave the state of Kentucky.

Bassey, one the top nation’s top basketball prospects, has committed to Western Kentucky and plans to reclassify for 2018, allowing him to join the Hilltoppers next season, according to ESPN and other outlets Wednesday evening.

Rick Stansbury gets his man. Charles Bassey will reclassify into 2018 and has committed to Western Kentucky, sources confirm. No shock. This has been done for a long time. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) June 13, 2018

Top five recruit Charles Bassey has committed to Western Kentucky and will reclassify to the 2018 class, a source tells @247Sports. — Evan Daniels (@EvanDaniels) June 13, 2018

Bassey had been rated as the nation’s No. 5 prospect in the 2019 Chosen 25 class.

It may seem like an upset, but WKU has long been considered a serious contender for Bassey, a 6-foot-10 center and Nigerian native who moved from Texas to Louisville to play this past season as a junior for Aspire, a prep school program in its first year in Louisville.

