USA Today Sports

Charles Bassey reclassifies, reportedly commits to Western Kentucky

Photo: Sam Upshaw Jr., Courier-Journal

Charles Bassey reclassifies, reportedly commits to Western Kentucky

News

Charles Bassey reclassifies, reportedly commits to Western Kentucky

Charles Bassey is reportedly leaving Aspire Academy in Louisville, but he’s not planning to leave the state of Kentucky.

Bassey, one the top nation’s top basketball prospects, has committed to Western Kentucky and plans to reclassify for 2018, allowing him to join the Hilltoppers next season, according to ESPN and other outlets Wednesday evening.

Bassey had been rated as the nation’s No. 5 prospect in the 2019 Chosen 25 class.

It may seem like an upset, but WKU has long been considered a serious contender for Bassey, a 6-foot-10 center and Nigerian native who moved from Texas to Louisville to play this past season as a junior for Aspire, a prep school program in its first year in Louisville.

Read full story…

, , , , , , News

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2y6MswQ
Charles Bassey reclassifies, reportedly commits to Western Kentucky
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.