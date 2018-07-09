Charles Njoku, younger brother of Browns TE David Njoku, could grow into North Jersey's premier football player

Charles Njoku is still growing, and still growing as a football player.

The Wayne Hills senior wide receiver is the No. 12-ranked prospect in New Jersey according to 24/7 sports. But when all is said and done, he could be the best.

You probably already know Charles’ brothers: David, entering his second year after being a first round pick of the Cleveland Browns, and Evidence, a highly-rated redshirt freshman wide receiver at Miami.

“There has been a lot of success in my family,” said Charles last week. “There is a lot to live up to, but all you can do is work hard.”

Charles, a solid 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, is the youngest of nine and he jokes that he doesn’t know where the family gets its famous athleticism from. He says his dad is 5-foot-11, and his mom is only 5-foot-4.

“All I know is ever since we were young, we were always running,” said Charles. “That’s just how we were raised.”

The first word Patriots coach Wayne Demikoff uses to describe Charles is raw. Then he gushes about the flashes in practice. The hands (huge), the jumping ability, the speed.

“His upside is just tremendous,” said Demikoff. “He’s made a lot of improvements to his route running and on his hands. He’s understanding the simple nuances of his position. People think route running is something basic, it’s really not, and he’s worked hard on that.”

“I’ve been working on catching the ball,” said Charles. “You can run a good route, but it doesn’t mean anything if you can’t catch the ball.”

Read the rest of the story on NorthJersey.com