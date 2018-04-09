Charli Collier's Jordan Brand Classic Diary: When the grind pays off

Texas signee Charli Collier, a 6-5 center from Barbers Hill (Mont Belvieu, Texas) gave us a behind-the-scenes glimpse of playing in the Jordan Brand Classic. She averaged 30.1 points a game and 11.6 rebounds this past season and is considering majoring in journalism in college. On Sunday, she had seven points to help the Home team take a 89-88 win.

The Jordan Brand Classic was amazing. I enjoyed playing with my team. All-Star games are always fun because you have the best players in the nation playing with and against each other. It just shows how much hard work we put into being here in New York.

I want all of the young girls out there aspiring to be an All-American to always be on top of their grind.

If you really love basketball, you have to give it your all. Not partly, halfway, kinda. It must be all the way. There is always somebody watching you — whether it’s an adult or a child and they want to be like you and they want you to be there for them.

When I went to Atlanta for the McDonald’s All American Game and the Jordan Brand in New York, I just had fun with it. I knew people were watching on TV, so I represented well.