Chicago area school fires girls soccer coach over 'inappropriate comments'

A private school in a Chicago suburb fired its varsity girls soccer coach last week after allegations of inappropriate behavior toward team members.

Loyola Academy (Wilmette, Ill.) announced Sunday night that girls soccer coach Craig Snower had been terminated Thursday after administrators received several confidential complaints alleging that Snower made inappropriate comments toward some of the players.

“Loyola Academy is committed to maintaining a safe environment for our students and their well-being is our highest priority,” read an emailed statement from the school obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times.

The exact nature or content of Snower’s comments has still not been confirmed.

Snower’s firing came just two days after the team won the Girls Catholic Athletic Conference title with a 2-0 victory over St. Francis (Wheaton, Ill.). The team played its last home game of the season Friday, a 1-0 victory over Stevenson (Lincolnshire, Ill.).

According to WGN, Snower was fired not only from the coaching position but also as the director for the FC United Soccer Club.

Assistant coaches Scott Ackman and Jordan Kellgren are listed as the team’s only coaches on the school website.