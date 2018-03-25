Chino Hills wins Calif. boys basketball title without Ball family

For five years, the Ball family ruled Chino Hills basketball. Patriarch LaVar Ball oversaw the rise of eldest son Lonzo from promising point guard to surefire NBA Draft pick. In Lonzo’s senior season the Huskies won everything, taking a state and USA TODAY Super 25 national title. Lonzo was the All-USA Player of the Year. A season and new coach later, Chino Hills was led by senior LiAngelo and sophomore LaMelo Ball, but fell short of another berth in the state title game.

That all preceded the great Lithuanian experiment, in which a home-schooled LaMelo Ball left Chino Hills for professional future in Europe. That was brought on by the third head coach in as many years at Chino Hills, Dennis Latimore, one whom both LaVar and LaMelo publicly chastised as soon as he left.

Now, with a California Interscholastic Federation Division I state title under his belt, it’s fair to say that the scoreboard reads Latimore 1, Ball 0.

The Huskies wrapped up their second state title in three seasons late Friday night, with a 73-68 win over Las Lomas. Sophomore Onyeka Okongwu, the unquestioned leader of his squad following the departure of LaMelo Ball, led the Huskies with 27 points, 14 rebounds, three assists and five blocks.

The last remaining member of the Ball family still at Chino Hills, Lonzo and LaMelo cousin Andre Ball, has 17 points in the victory.