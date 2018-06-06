Chop-Up: Amara La Negra sits on the random/hot seat

Ask any respected music critic who’s on their short list for stars who are next up to take the music world by storm and you’ll undoubtedly hear the name Amara La Negra.

From social issues to hit singles like “Insesure,” the Miami-born Dominican singer has made her presence felt in a big way.

Still, it’s the other world that the vibrant songstress and reality TV star told USA Today Sports she’d thrive in that may leave you a bit mystified.

“I love UFC and MMA,” Amara La Negra said. “I have a good body for it, and if I worked out and prepared for it I’d do well because I actually like it.”

We caught up with Amara La Negra to chop-it-up about everything from her floor game in the octagon to who she’s taking between Pusha T and Drake to why she’d love to go by the nickname “Ms. Wakanda.”

Jason Jordan: We’re a sports entity first, so I always like to gauge the sports backgrounds and experiences of all of my guests on the Celeb Chop-Up; I’m curious about what sports you played coming up?

Amara La Negra: I won’t lie, I’ve never been a sporty-type of girl. Now later on, as I got older, I became a really big fan of MMA and UFC.

JJ: OK, I like it. Tell me more; have you ever done an MMA workout?

ALN: I actually have. It was interesting; I thought it would be cool to learn a few techniques to help with self-defense, but it was different because I was ready to start with the punching and kicking right away! But they have all of these different strategies like floor work and things like that. I realized it was wasn’t for me though. It was a little too much.

JJ: Understood, but if you solely concentrated on it do you think you could potentially excel in the octagon?

ALN: Hell yes!

JJ: Could you be the UFC champion eventually?

ALN: Yes! I think I have a good body for it and if I worked out and prepared for it I’d do well because I actually like it. I know people wouldn’t expect that from me because I’m not really physically violent. And most people don’t expect a pretty girl with a big butt going in there and beating you up, but I think it’s empowering to show that I’m talented, well-educated and can kick your ass too!

JJ: Nice. Perfect place to take it random; what’s the first thing that pops into your head when approaching a yellow traffic light?

ALN: (Laughs) Drive, but watch out for the cops!

JJ: Very responsible!What movie absolutely deserves another installment?

ALN: “Black Panther” featuring Amara La Negra as Ms. Wakanda! We’ve gotta put that out to the universe!

JJ: What fast food restaurant has the best burgers?

ALN: Well, I don’t really do fast food because that typically means mystery meat, but if I had to pick one I’d have to say Checkers.

JJ: When you play Paper, Rock, Scissors, what object do you find brings you the most wins?

ALN: Ooh good question; I’d say the rock.

JJ: What was your worst pre-fame job?

ALN: I used to sell flowers with my mom in the street. Also, I helped my mom put flyers in car windows. It was a lot of walking, a lot of sun, a lot of standing and a lot of people saying, “No.”

JJ: OK, President Obama’s Secret Service code name was Renegade, President Trump’s is Mogul; if you were President what would you pick your code name to be?

ALN: (Laughs) OK, again, I want to put this out into the universe because we want to make this happen; I would pick Ms. Wakanda!

JJ: Ooh I like that.

ALN: (Laughs) Right! The Secret Service would be like “Wakanda’s on the way! Wakanda’s on the way!”

JJ: Yes, they’d be all in on the protection for that name for sure. OK, what was your worst childhood punishment?

ALN: (Laughs) Well, let’s just say my mom didn’t play! I’m actually grateful because I turned out to be a good kid.

JJ: Who will eventually win this back and forth between Pusha T and Drake?

ALN: Oooh… I love me some Drake so it’s hard for me to go against him.

JJ: Which competition-based reality show would you absolutely win?

ALN: “Fear Factor!” I’m very goal-oriented and competitive so I’d get it done. I’d eat rats or whatever.

JJ: You’re better than me. OK, unfortunately you’ve found yourself in the Witness Protection Program, what are you picking your cover name to be?

ALN: OK, I know this is getting really annoying but I have to put it out to the universe because I believe that when you do that it will happen so I’d want my name to be Ms. Wakanda.

JJ: OK, I’ve got to warn you that whoever you’re hiding from in Witness Protection may find you a lot quicker with that name.

ALN: (Laughs) Very true! OK, Maria!

JJ: Yes, that’s better. Maria is gonna live and long life.

ALN: (Laughs) Yes!

JJ: Biggest pet peeve?

ALN: OK, well, I have OCD. I have to have things aligned and I cannot stand people who smack when they chew. It annoys the life out of me. I would literally just stand up and leave a date for that.

JJ: Sheesh! If you could go back and get the truth about one past mystery which would you choose?

ALN: I’d want to know who killed Tupac. Don’t we all want to know that? Or even better: Where is Tupac? Is he alive?

JJ: Good ones. Blindfolded can you tell the difference between Pepsi and Coke?

ALN: Yes, Pepsi is sweeter to me.

JJ: Very observant! OK, talk to me about everything you’ve got going on and everything fans can look forward to.

ALN: OK, thanks Jason this was fun! My new song “Dutty Whine” is out now so people can go check that out. My official second single “Balloons” is gonna be out sometime soon and I’m working on my EP. I’m working on my doll collection, which should be out by the end of the year. Also, I’m working on a book as we speak. I’m obviously getting ready for the second season of Love & Hip Hop Miami so I’m pretty busy and that’s a good thing.

