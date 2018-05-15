Chosen 25: USA TODAY Sports' 2019 Boys Basketball Player Rankings

The USA TODAY Chosen 25 2019 Boys Basketball rankings are compiled by Jason Jordan with input from USA TODAY Sports staff, recruiting experts and writers from around the country. The Chosen 25 is based heavily on high school and current production on the stat sheet and otherwise. It also takes into account how the player projects as a prospect at the next level and beyond. We excluded players who haven’t suited up in the last six months.
Archbishop Molloy (Queens, N.Y.) point guard Cole Anthony holds down the top spot in the inaugural Chosen 25 for 2019. The 6-foot-3 floor general is the son of former NBA star Greg Anthony and has annihilated the competition during the high school season as well as this spring while running with the PSA Cardinals (N.Y.) in the Nike EYBL. Anthony could be the first point guard to finish No. 1 overall in the class since 2008 (Brandon Jennings).
1. Cole Anthony
Archbishop Molloy (Queens, N.Y.)
Small Forward / 6-9 / 175
College: Undecided
|Good luck finding a more dominant player than Anthony this spring; the son of former NBA star Greg Anthony is averaging 25.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the PSA Cardinals (N.Y.) in the Nike EYBL.
Memphis East (Tenn.)
Forward / 6-11 / 220
College: Undecided
|After leading Memphis East to a state title in March, Wiseman has continued his strong play leading the Bluff City Legends (Tenn.) with 15.6 points and 6.4 rebounds a game in the Nike EYBL.
University School (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
Forward / 6-10 / 260
College: Undecided
|Carey led University to a state title and the finals of the GEICO Nationals in April, averaging 26 points and 10.4 rebounds a game; now he’s starring for Nike Team Florida (18.3 points and 7.3 rebounds) in the Nike EYBL.
Mountain Brook (Ala.)
Forward / 6-9 / 220
College: Undecided
|Watford led Mountain Brook to a state title in March and picked up where he left off in the Nike EYBL, averaging 18.6 points and 7.8 rebounds a game for the Georgia Stars.
Aspire Academy (Louisville, Ky.)
Center / 6-10 / 220
College: Undecided
|Bassey has been dominant this spring, averaging 17.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and two blocks per game for YIIS (Texas) on the adidas Gauntlet.
6. Tyrese Maxey
South Garland (Texas)
Combo Guard / 6-3 / 195
College: Undecided
|Maxey is proving why he’s arguably the country’s most talented scorer, averaging 23.8 points, four rebounds and 4.1 assists for Houston Hoops in the Nike EYBL this spring.
7. Matthew Hurt
John Marshall (Rochester, Minn.)
Forward / 6-9 / 210
College: Undecided
|Hurt is one of the most versatile players in the country and uses his size and length to dominate. This high school season he averaged 34 points, 15 rebounds, four blocks and 3.6 assists. Now he’s averaging 16.2 points and 6.4 rebounds for D1 Minnesota on the adidas Gauntlet.
La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.)
Forward / 6-9 / 230
College: Undecided
|Stewart is a workhorse in the paint and uses his size to overpower the opposition. This spring he’s averaging 17.5 points and 10.8 rebounds a game for City Rocks (N.Y.) in the Nike EYBL.
Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.)
Shooting Guard / 6-5 / 190
College: Undecided
|Stanley is one of the most athletic players in the country and creates a headache of a matchup for the opposition. He led Trailblazers to the Open Division state title in March and now he’s averaging 15 points and 5.0 rebounds for Team Why Not (Calif.) in the Nike EYBL.
10. Jalen Lecque
Christ School (Arden, N.C.)
Shooting Guard / 6-4 / 185
College: Undecided
|Lecque is a super athlete who is a threat for a Sportscenter-esque highlight every time he touches the ball. He’s averaging 13.2 points, 3.9 assists and 4.4 rebounds a game for Renaissance (N.Y.) in the Nike EYBL.
11. Ashton Hagans
Newton (Covington, Ga.)
Point Guard / 6-4 / 180
College: Kentucky
|Hagans is a complete point guard who’s known for making his teammates thrive. This past season he averaged 20 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds a game and now he’s starring as the floor general for Game Elite Gold (Ga.) on the adidas Gauntlet.
12. Bryan Antoine
Ranney School (Tilton Falls, N.J.)
Shooting Guard / 6-4 / 180
College: Undecided
|Antoine led a talented Ranney squad during the high school season, averaging 21 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.5 steals a game. Now he’s continuing his strong play for Team Rio (N.J.) averaging 16 points a game in the Under Armour Association.
13. Precious Achiuwa
St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.)
Forward / 6-7 / 180
College: Undecided
|Achiuwa dominated for the Gray Bees this high school season averaging 18.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and 2.2 steals per game. Now he’s pumping in 13.6 points, eight rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game for New Heights (N.Y.) in the Under Armour Association.
14. Scottie Lewis
Ranney School (Tilton Falls, N.J.)
Small Forward / 6-5 / 185
College: Undecided
|Lewis is an athletic, versatile wing capable of guarding all five positions. He averaged 16.4 points, five rebounds and 4.1 assists per game for Ranney, and now he’s starring for Team Rio (N.J.) in the Under Armour Association.
15. Onyeka Okongwu
Chino Hills (Calif.)
Forward / 6-7 / 220
College: Southern Cal
|Okongwu led the Huskies to the CIF Division I state title averaging 28 points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots. Okongwu runs with the Compton Magic (Calif.) on the adidas Gauntlet.
16. D.J. Jeffries
Olive Branch (Miss.)
Forward / 6-7 / 250
College: Kentucky
|Jeffries led Olive Branch to a state title, averaging 21 points a game. Now he’s dropping 15 points and 7.4 rebounds a game for the Bluff City Legends (Tenn.) in the Nike EYBL.
17. Josiah James
Porter Gaud (Charleston, S.C.)
Point Guard / 6-6 / 195
College: Undecided
|James is a physical point guard who thrives as a facilitator. James, who runs with TMP (S.C.), is the kind of point guard who turns his teammates into stars.
Cox Mill (Concord, N.C.)
Small Forward / 6-6 / 205
College: Undecided
|Moore is a do-it-all type of player that can score on all three levels and guard all five positions. Moore is averaging 17.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists for Team CP3 (N.C.) in the Nike EYBL.
19. Josh Green
IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)
Shooting Guard / 6-6 / 210
College: Undecided
|Green is an athletic scorer who can fill it up from anywhere on the floor. He’s averaging 20.3 points a game for West Coast Elite (Calif.) on the Under Armour Association.
20. Will Baker
Westlake (Austin, Texas)
Center / 6-11 / 235
College: Undecided
|Baker is skilled in the paint and has the ability to knock down the perimeter jump shot. He’s been a force for Basketball University (Texas) this spring, averaging 14 points and 5.2 rebounds in the adidas Gauntlet.
21. Keion Brooks
North Side (Fort Wayne, Ind.)
Small Forward / 6-9 / 185
College: Undecided
|Brooks is a versatile forward who averaged 23 points and 8.6 rebounds a game for the Redskins this high school season. He’s nearly matching that production for the Indy Heat (23.2 points and 7.7 rebounds) this spring in the Nike EYBL.
22. Armando Bacot
Trinity Episcopal (Richmond, Va.)
Forward / 6-9 / 235
College: Undecided
|Bacot is a matchup problem in the paint because of his wide-ranging offensive repertoire. He averaged 25 points and 11 rebounds per game for the Titans this season. Now he’s averaging 9.3 points and 5.6 rebounds with Team Takeover (Washington, D.C.) in the Nike EYBL.
Center Grove (Greenwood, Ind.)
Forward / 6-9 / 220
College: Undecided
|Jackson-Davis provides a significant matchup problem in the paint and has the ability to knock down the perimeter jump shot. Jackson-Davis is averaging 18.3 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Indy Heat in the Nike EYBL.
Bishop Miege (Roland Park, Kan.)
Forward / 6-9 / 210
College: Undecided
|The versatile forward is pumping in 19.5 points per game and an Under Armour Association leading 11.4 rebounds per game for KC Run GMC (Kan.) this spring.
25. Kahlil Whitney
Roselle Catholic (N.J.)
Small Forward / 6-6 / 180
College: Undecided
|Whitney has been torching the competition in the Nike EYBL this spring for Mac Irvin Fire (Ill.) averaging 23.4 points a game while shooting 54 percent from the field and 49 percent from three.
Player rankings will be updated throughout the year as more information becomes available.