Chosen 25: USA TODAY Sports' 2019 Boys Basketball Player Rankings

The USA TODAY Chosen 25 2019 Boys Basketball rankings are compiled by Jason Jordan with input from USA TODAY Sports staff, recruiting experts and writers from around the country. The Chosen 25 is based heavily on high school and current production on the stat sheet and otherwise. It also takes into account how the player projects as a prospect at the next level and beyond. We excluded players who haven’t suited up in the last six months.

Archbishop Molloy (Queens, N.Y.) point guard Cole Anthony holds down the top spot in the inaugural Chosen 25 for 2019. The 6-foot-3 floor general is the son of former NBA star Greg Anthony and has annihilated the competition during the high school season as well as this spring while running with the PSA Cardinals (N.Y.) in the Nike EYBL. Anthony could be the first point guard to finish No. 1 overall in the class since 2008 (Brandon Jennings).