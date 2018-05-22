Chosen 25: USA TODAY Sports' 2020 Boys Basketball Player Rankings

The USA TODAY Chosen 25 2020 Boys Basketball rankings are compiled by Jason Jordan with input from USA TODAY Sports staff, recruiting experts and writers from around the country. The Chosen 25 is based heavily on high school and current production on the stat sheet and otherwise. It also takes into account how the player projects as a prospect at the next level and beyond. We excluded players who haven’t suited up in the last six months.

San Joaquin Memorial (Fresno, Calif.) guard Jalen Green checks in at No. 1 in the inaugural Chosen 25 for 2020. The 6-foot-5 super athlete led the Panthers to the Central Section Division II championship, averaging 28 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists a game. He’s carried that dominance over to the spring with EBO (Calif.) on the Adidas Gauntlet.

Green is good for a couple Sportscenter-esque plays every time he steps onto the court and has a knack for impacting the game in ways that don’t always show up on the stat sheet.

