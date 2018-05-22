Chosen 25: USA TODAY Sports' 2020 Boys Basketball Player Rankings

The USA TODAY Chosen 25 2020 Boys Basketball rankings are compiled by Jason Jordan with input from USA TODAY Sports staff, recruiting experts and writers from around the country. The Chosen 25 is based heavily on high school and current production on the stat sheet and otherwise. It also takes into account how the player projects as a prospect at the next level and beyond. We excluded players who haven’t suited up in the last six months.
San Joaquin Memorial (Fresno, Calif.) guard Jalen Green checks in at No. 1 in the inaugural Chosen 25 for 2020. The 6-foot-5 super athlete led the Panthers to the Central Section Division II championship, averaging 28 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists a game. He’s carried that dominance over to the spring with EBO (Calif.) on the Adidas Gauntlet.
Green is good for a couple Sportscenter-esque plays every time he steps onto the court and has a knack for impacting the game in ways that don’t always show up on the stat sheet.
1. Jalen Green
San Joaquin Memorial (Fresno, Calif.)
Combo Guard / 6-5 / 165
College: Undecided
|Green combines dynamic scoring ability with elite playmaking ability and athleticism. After posting 28 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists a game for San Joaquin, he’s lighting up the Adidas Gauntlet with EBO (Calif.), averaging 18.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and five assists under the tutelage of Sam Mitchell, the 2006-07 NBA Coach of the Year.
2. R.J. Hampton
Little Elm (Texas)
Point Guard / 6-4 / 170
College: Undecided
|Hampton demolished the competition during the high school season to the tune of 30 points, eight assists and six rebounds a game. Now he’s leading the Under Armour Association in scoring (25 points per game) while averaging five rebounds and dishing out six assists for Mudiay Elite (Texas).
3. Isaiah Todd
John Marshall (Richmond, Va.)
Forward / 6-10 / 200
College: Undecided
|Todd arguably has the most NBA potential of any player in the loaded class and is versatile enough to dominate on the low block, take his man off the dribble and knock down the three. Todd led John Marshall to a state title and now he’s averaging 10.5 points and 5.6 rebound for Team Loaded (N.C.) on the Adidas Gauntlet.
University School (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
Forward / 6-7 /180
College: Undecided
|Barnes is Mr. Versatility because he can play and guard all five positions. Barnes helped the Sharks win a state title and reach the finals of the GEICO Nationals and now he’s averaging 16 points, eight rebounds and 4.1 assists for Nike Team Florida on the Nike EYBL.
Huntington Prep (W.Va.)
Forward / 6-7 / 170
College: Undecided
|After a breakout season (18 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists a game) with the Fighting Irish, Brakefield has stepped his game up this spring, averaging 26.6 points and six rebounds for OSAG (Miss.) on the Adidas Gauntlet.
6. Jalen Suggs
Minnehaha Academy (Mendota Heights, Minn.)
Point Guard / 6-3 / 180
College: Undecided
|Suggs is a dual-sport star who led Minnehaha Academy to its second-straight state title this past season. Now he’s averaging 13 points and 5.5 assists for Grassroots Sizzle (Minn.) in the Under Armour Association.
7. Kyree Walker
Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix)
Shooting Guard / 6-4 / 215
College: Arizona State
|Walker is a super athlete and a stat sheet filler; this past season he averaged 25 points, nine rebounds, 8.3 assists, 2.7 steals and 2.4 blocks at Hillcrest. Now he’s averaging 11.4 points, five rebounds and 4.4 assists for Dream Vision (Calif.) on the Adidas Gauntlet.
8. N’Faly Dante
Sunrise Christian (Wichita, Kan.)
Center / 6-11 / 230
College: Undecided
|Dante was a force for Sunrise Christian averaging 13 points and 10 rebounds a game. Now he’s posting 16.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for Mokan Elite (Mo.) in the Nike EYBL.
9. Greg Brown
Vandegrift (Austin, Texas)
Forward / 6-7 / 180
College: Undecided
|Brown is a versatile forward and a strong finisher who is posting 19 points, 7.1 rebounds and two assists a game for Team Faith (Texas) on the Adidas Gauntlet.
10. Sharife Cooper
McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.),
Point Guard / 5-11 / 160
College: Undecided
|Cooper has burst onto the Nike EYBL scene in dominant fashion, averaging 20.9 points, seven assists, and 4.5 rebounds for AOT (Ga.).
11. Jalen Johnson
Sun Prairie (Wis.)
Point Guard / 6-8 / 220
College: Undecided
|Johnson starred for Sun Prairie averaging 19 points and 10 rebounds. Now the versatile point guard is dominating the Nike EYBL for Phenom University.
12. Jaden Springer
Rocky River (Mint Hill, N.C.)
Small Forward / 6-7 / 170
College: Undecided
|Springer has been dominant this spring, averaging 21.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists for B. Maze Elite (Tenn.) in the Under Armour Association.
13. Josh Christopher
Mayfair (Bellflower, Calif.)
Shooting Guard / 6-4 / 190
College: Undecided
|Christopher is crushing the opposition for The Truth (Calif.) averaging 21 points, 5.4 rebound, and 3.4 assists in the Nike EYBL.
14. Evan Mobley
Rancho Christian (Temecula, Calif.)
Center / 6-11 / 210
College: Undecided
|Mobley is an active big who stuffs the stat sheet (14 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.1 blocks for Rancho Christian). Now he’s averaging 15.3 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Compton Magic (Calif.) on the Adidas Gauntlet.
15. Cade Cunningham
Bowie (Arlington, Texas)
Shooting Guard / 6-5 / 190
College: Undecided
|Cunningham was stellar for Bowie, averaging 19 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists. Now he’s posting 11.5 points, five rebounds and 3.5 assists for Drive Nation (Texas) in the Nike EYBL.
16. Julian Strawther
Liberty (Las Vegas)
Small Forward / 6-7 / 190
College: Undecided
|After a strong high school season in which he averaged 24 points and 8.4 rebounds, the athletic wing has posted 15 points and 5.6 rebounds on a loaded Las Vegas Prospects team in the Nike EYBL.
17. Anthony Edwards
Holy Spirit Prep (Atlanta)
Shooting Guard / 6-4 / 215
College: Undecided
|Edwards is one of the most dynamic scorers in the country and he’s shown that this spring, averaging 21 points and 6.1 rebounds for Atlanta Xpress in the Under Armour Association.
18. Hunter Dickinson
DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Md.)
Center / 6-11 / 225
College: Undecided
|Dickinson had a productive sophomore season, leading DeMatha to a 32-5 record and posting 16 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.7 blocks. Now he’s a key contributor on the No. 1 team – Team Takeover (Washington, D.C.) – in the Nike EYBL.
19. Brandon Boston
Norcross (Ga.)
Shooting Guard / 6-5 / 180
College: Undecided
|Boston has managed to star in the backcourt with another dominant point guard (Sharife Cooper) averaging 14.1 points and 5.5 rebounds a game for AOT (Ga.) in the Nike EYBL.
Seton Hall Prep (West Orange, N.J.)
Small Forward / 6-7 / 185
College: Undecided
|Son retired NBA star Shareef Abdur-Rahim, Jabri averaged 18 points and 9.2 rebounds for Seton Hall Prep (24-3) and has been strong for Team Rio (N.J.) in the Under Armour Association.
21. Noah Farrakhan
IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)
Point Guard / 6-1 / 170
College: Undecided
|Farrakhan was stellar this past season for the Ascenders and has turned in a productive spring averaging 13 points for Nike Team Florida in the Nike EYBL.
22. MarJon Beauchamp
Garfield (Seattle)
Shooting Guard / 6-5 / 170
College: Undecided
|After leading Garfield to its second straight state title, Beauchamp has torched the nets for Team Avery Bradley (Wash.) on the Adidas Gauntlet this spring.
23. Nico Mannion
Pinnacle (Phoenix)
Point Guard / 6-3 / 180
College: Undecided
|Mannion is a crafty point guard with flair. This season he’s averaging 14.1 points and six assists for West Coast Elite (Calif.) in the Under Armour Association.
24. Johnny Juzang
Harvard Westlake (Studio City, Calif.)
Small Forward / 6-7 / 195
College: Undecided
|After a dominant high school season (23 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game), Juzang has emerged as one of the top marksmen in the Adidas Gauntlet, draining 43.4 percent from the three-point line for Compton Magic (Calif.).
25. Moses Moody
North Little Rock (Ark.)
Shooting Guard / 6-5 / 180
College: Undecided
|Moody is masterful at using his size and length to tactically dismantle the opposition; that’s allowed him to lead Brad Beal Elite (Mo.) in scoring (17 points per game) this spring in the Nike EYBL.
