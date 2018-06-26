Chris Herren Jr., son of prep legend, reclassifies to join Boston College basketball in 2018

Chris Herren is known as much for being a cautionary tale redeemed. An otherworldly prep talent who was both a McDonald’s All-American and Gatorade Player of the Year, Herron played a single game for Boston College, near his hometown of Fall River, Mass. An injury and multiple failed drug tests led to his transfer to Fresno State, where he had a productive collegiate career despite multiple additional failed drug tests. He was eventually selected by the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Draft, broke through a year after that as a member of the Boston Celtics, then eventually played professionally in six different countries … before even more drastic issues with drug abuse nearly took his life.

Now a motivational speaker and campaigner for sobriety, Herren is also the proud father of a young man who is now following in his more positive footsteps as a member of the Boston College basketball program.

On Monday, BC announced that Chris Herren Jr. will join the school’s Class of 2018, enrolling and begin classes this week. His acceptance caps off Herren Jr.’s reclassification campaign that follows two seasons at Tabor Academy in Mass. The younger Herren is a native of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, where he starred it Portsmouth High in his first two prep seasons; per Boston College, he was a Providence Journal all-state selection as a sophomore at Portsmouth High.

“We are excited to add Chris to our program,” Boston College head coach Jim Christian said in a release. “He is a dynamic scorer who possesses a high basketball IQ. His ability to shoot from long-range and his playmaking ability will fit our playing style well.”

Herren Jr. averaged 23.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game as a senior at Tabor Academy, but his most notable statistics harkens to his father’s deadeye shot making: He connected on 42 percent of his attempts from behind the three-point arc.

As for what to expect at Boston College, Herren Jr. will be aiming to maintain his accuracy and impact while hoping to exhibit more BC longevity than his father or his uncle Mike, who played for the Eagles during the 1989-90 season.