Chris Robinson out as McDonogh School (Md.) girls lax coach despite ongoing 177-game winning streak

The longest, most unapproachable winning streak in the nation may be the 177-game, 9-year winning streak authored by McDonogh School’s girls lacrosse program in Maryland. Despite playing in the most competitive lacrosse state in the nation, McDonogh has not only found ways to continually win titles, they haven’t even let opposing squads get close.

The credit for that has fallen to longtime coach Chris Robinson, the reigning American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Lacrosse Coach of the Year who has led the program for the past 14 years. Not anymore.

Chris Robinson says he left McDonogh to focus on building National Girls Lacrosse League https://t.co/T2mXnXTyif pic.twitter.com/uDmI9FHKqb — Sun Varsity Letters (@SunVarsity) January 18, 2018

As reported by the Baltimore Sun, the school confirmed that Robinson is no longer its girls lacrosse coach in a letter to team parents that was mailed out earlier this week. It provided no official reason for his departure, but noted that he is neither a coach or teacher at the school anymore.

While no reason was provided by Robinson’s departure in the note, the coach insisted in a Facebook post on his M&D Lacrosse Club page, that he was simply moving on to a new challenge, not leaving to escape a potential scandal, as you can read below.

Robinson elaborated on his decision to focus on the National Girls Lacrosse League in an interview with the Sun later Thursday:

“We want to make sure it’s done right. It’s a very pivotal year for the development of the league and the ultimate goal of it is to kind of mirror a bit of what the Little League World Series is to baseball and having league competition under one umbrella and eventually qualifying out of your region into a national championship format. There’s nothing else like it in lacrosse. The youth lacrosse throughout the country is very disjointed and we figured this would be a great opportunity for the young ladies, so it’s a huge project and we feel it’s really in a pivotal year to make that happen.”

Longtime assistant coach Nancy Love was named the program’s interim head coach until a national search for a formal successor can be completed.