The Chris Steele Blog: Visits to Oklahoma, LSU and Oregon, The Opening and more

St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) cornerback Chris Steele is one of the most feared men patrolling the secondary in the country. This past season he led the Braves to the state title game racking up 73 tackles, 25 pass breakups and two interceptions, despite almost never being thrown at. That’s got everyone from Alabama to USC to Texas A&M to Oregon, among many others, all giving spirited chase trying to land him. Now Steele, who is ranked No. 17 overall in the Rivals 100, has agreed to give USA TODAY HSS exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

How are you guys! It’s Chris Steele again giving you another update on everything that’s been going on lately.

I’ve been on a couple of visits the past couple of weeks to Oklahoma, LSU and Oregon.

First, I went to Oklahoma for an official; it was my first time there and I’ve got to say I loved it. They had the spring game and I’d say about 45,000 fans were there which was crazy.

The fans love their team and I loved to see all of that support.

I just loved everything the coaches were saying and how they told me they would use me. We watched film and I kept asking questions about why they did what they did so it was really informative.

I’d give the Oklahoma visit a 10 out of 10.

My second visit was to LSU.

They’ve produced some of the game’s best DB’s so I was really paying attention because I want to be the best.

That was another great visit just being there and talking with the coaches about everything.

I would give that visit a 9 out of 10.

My most recent visit was to Oregon and that was a great time.

That was an unofficial visit and it was, no doubt, a 10 out of 10. It was my second time going there.

I really like everything about that school.

One of the coolest things I did on that visit was playing Fortnite with Coach (Mario) Cristobal! He was pretty bad though. Haha!

He just texted me to tell me that he’s been working on it though and he wants to play again when I come back out there.

As far as visits coming up I’ll probably hit South Carolina for the second time and I hope to hit Florida too.

My plan is to be committed by July 7 right after The Opening Finals.

I’m not sure that I’ll go public with it, but I’ll have the decision out of the way. I just figure school starts in August so then I’ll be able to put everything in to my senior year.

Right now I’ve been training for The Opening at the end of June. I’ve been working on combine type of drills so I can get the best times and I’ve been going up against my guy Chris Hunter in one-on-ones. Trust me, a lot of people are gonna know about Chris this season.

My goal is to be the No. 1 corner in the country so I’m ready to compete against all of the best at The Opening and bring home that MVP trophy!

School is out in June and, yes, I’m definitely ready for that day! Haha.

I’m doing really well, right now I’ve got a 3.4 GPA, but I’m hoping to finish the semester with a 3.6 or 3.7.

Finals are coming so I’m just studying extra hard, especially for my Chemistry final.

OK, on the music side I’m definitely messing with Lil’ Durk’s new album really heavy. I’ve also been on Gunna real tough too!

Oh, I actually saw that new Tyler Perry movie “Acrimony” with my girlfriend recently and I actually liked it. I’d have to recommend that one to you guys.

OK, everyone I appreciate you reading my blog and I’ll be back soon with the next one.

