USA Today Sports

Christ School (N.C.) hoops star Jalen Lecque picks up offer from Kentucky

Matt Burkhart, Asheville Citizen Times

Christ School (N.C.) hoops star Jalen Lecque picks up offer from Kentucky

News

Christ School (N.C.) hoops star Jalen Lecque picks up offer from Kentucky

ARDEN, N.C. — Getting college offers is nearly a daily occurrence for Christ School’s five-star point guard Jalen Lecque. But this one was different.

Lecque, a 6-foot-4 guard from is rated the No. 10 overall player in the 2019 class and No. 2 combo guard by 247Sports, was offered by the Kentucky Wildcats Monday, adding another big name on a long list of top schools vying for the incoming senior.

Kentucky coach John Calipari had visited Christ School during the spring recruiting season, and extended the offer this week.

In addition to Kentucky, Lecque – a Brooklyn native – was recently offered by Indiana and Louisville and also holds offers from Villanova, Kansas, Texas and Florida, among others.

Lecque plays AAU ball with the NY Rens, the same AAU program that produced Kentucky guard Hamidou Diallo.

Read the rest of the story in the Asheville Citizen-Times

, , , , News

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2JJX1ae
Christ School (N.C.) hoops star Jalen Lecque picks up offer from Kentucky
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.