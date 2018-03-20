Christ the King climbs to No. 1, Pinewood forces its way into No. 3

Pinewood (Los Altos Hills, Calif.), which was only regionally ranked last week, moved its way into the No. 3 spot in the Super 25 girls basketball rankings by knocking off two highly ranked opponents.

RELATED: Latest Super 25 girls basketball rankings

The Panthers improved to 27-2 as junior Hannah Jump, a Stanford commit, had 24 points in a 78-67 triple-overtime defeat of then-No. 1 Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.) in the NorCal Open Division championship. Jump had 19 points in a 59-56 defeat of St. Mary’s (Stockton, Calif.) in a NorCal Open Division semifinal.

Pinewood’s 2-0 week also elevated idle Christ the King (Middle Village, N.Y.) one spot to No. 1, at least for now. The Royals (28-0) need to win two more games this week to close the season with a state AA Federation title, beginning with Friday’s Federation semifinal with South Shore (Brooklyn).

Pinewood will face No. 24 Windward (Los Angeles) in the state Open Division championship on Saturday.

Neither Mitty nor St. Mary’s fell very far as both have solid wins over ranked opponents. Mitty (29-1), which had been No. 1 since the fifth week of rankings, dropped to No. 4 while St. Mary’s (27-3) is No. 6.

Two Super 25 teams finished their seasons with state titles last week.

No. 13 Eastview (Apple Valley, Minn.) is 32-0 after it took home the 4A title with a 3-0 week. Megan Walstad had 20 points in a 68-63 defeat of Hopkins (Minnetonka) in the 4A state championship. Andrea Adams had 16 points in a 57-47 defeat of Lakeville North (Lakeville) in a 4A semifinal. Mariah Alipate had 21 points in a 78-44 defeat of Prior Lake (Savage) in a quarterfinal.

No. 17 Manasquan, N.J., also took home its state Tournament of Champions title. The team went 2-0 to finish 32-2 as Dara Mabrey had 30 points in a 72-60 defeat of Franklin (Somerset) in the state Tournament of Champions title game. Faith Masonius had 26 points and 20 rebounds in an 80-67 defeat of Saddle River Day (Saddle River) in state Tournament of Champions semifinal.

Only one team dropped out of the rankings, prior No. 16 North Allegheny (Wexford, Pa.), which fell 52-49 to Central Bucks South (Warrington) in a state 6A semifinal.