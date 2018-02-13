USA Today Sports

Christ the King moves up to No. 2, Mesquite rejoins Super 25 girls basketball rankings

Christ the King (Middle Village, N.Y.) continued its upward climb with three wins last week, including one over another Super 25 team.

The Royals (21-0) rose from No. 3 to No. 2 as Nina Rickards had 20 points in an 86-51 defeat of Monsignor Scanlan (Bronx), Kaelynn Satterfield had 13 points and 17 rebounds in a 60-53 defeat of No. 19 St. John Vianney (Holmdel, N.J.) and the Royals also topped Xavierian (Brooklyn) 80-28.

Duncanville, Texas (35-1) slipped from No. 2 to No. 3 as the Panthers needed overtime to take down DeSoto 65-63 as Krisyln Marsh had 20 points.

Only one team lost to an unranked team team to drop out: former No. 25 Newark, Ohio. That left room for one new team, No. 24 Mesquite (Gilbert, Ariz.). The Wildcats (24-3) rolled past Williams Field (Gilbert, Ariz.) 88-42 as Lindsey VanAllen had 40 points.

