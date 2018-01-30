New Mexico schools cancel winter balls following student brawl at hoops game

A pair of Albuquerque high schools have both canceled their winter school dances following a student brawl following a basketball game between the schools.

As reported by Albuquerque CBS affiliate KQRE, both Volcano Vista High and Cibola canceled winter balls citing a, “possible threat” in the aftermath of the postgame brawl.

The Volcano Vista principal in particular insisted that the brawl didn’t inspire the dance’s cancelation. The threat of violence at the event did.

Meanwhile, the two teams will face off again in fewer than two weeks, this time at Cibola.

While the schools can sanitize the school event schedule in the aftermath of the brawls, they can’t eliminate the possibility of the teens involved contesting a rematch, this time on Cibola’s home turf.