USA Today Sports

Watch CJ Walker throw down a dunk while clearing four teammates

C.J. Walker dunks over four teammates (Photo: @overtime/Twitter screen shot) Photo: @overtime/Twitter screen shot

Watch CJ Walker throw down a dunk while clearing four teammates

Video

Watch CJ Walker throw down a dunk while clearing four teammates

The dunk contest is fun no matter where it takes place. That was true at the Pangos All-American Camp, too, where CJ Walker won the biggest oohs and aahs with a classic dunk full of danger … for his props.

As you can see via our partners at Overtime above, Walker — the E1T1 AAU star who plays high school basketball for Orlando Christian Prep. A 6-foot-7, 180-pounder, Walker is tall, but not center tall, which makes the dunk he pulled off all the more impressive.

Taking off from just inside the free throw line, Walker dunked above four different teammates, and did so while clearing their heads without even a hint of drama.

That’s about as impressive as you get at the high school level, in terms of ambition, athleticism and execution.

, , , , , Outside The Box, Video

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2JbQjKb
Watch CJ Walker throw down a dunk while clearing four teammates
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.