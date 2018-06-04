Watch CJ Walker throw down a dunk while clearing four teammates

The dunk contest is fun no matter where it takes place. That was true at the Pangos All-American Camp, too, where CJ Walker won the biggest oohs and aahs with a classic dunk full of danger … for his props.

As you can see via our partners at Overtime above, Walker — the E1T1 AAU star who plays high school basketball for Orlando Christian Prep. A 6-foot-7, 180-pounder, Walker is tall, but not center tall, which makes the dunk he pulled off all the more impressive.

Taking off from just inside the free throw line, Walker dunked above four different teammates, and did so while clearing their heads without even a hint of drama.

That’s about as impressive as you get at the high school level, in terms of ambition, athleticism and execution.