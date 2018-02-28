Clarkston, La Lumiere climb into Super 25 Computer boys basketball rankings

Clarkston (Mich.) and La Lumier (La Porte, Ind.) have moved into the Super 25 Computer boys basketball rankings.

Clarkston rose six spots to No. 21, while La Lumiere jumped four spots to No. 22.

The Lakers were last season’s Super 25 champions.

The top five remained the same, with Montverde Academy (Fla.) still No. 1.

The Super 25 Computer rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The data is current through games Sunday.

The ratings are designed to reward teams for their performance, and objectively quantify those performances. Strength of schedule is built into the model. The model also corrects for home field advantage. Teams lose less for a loss on the road and gain more for a win on the road. Margin of victory is also factored in.