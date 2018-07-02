Class of 2020 legacy Jamal Mashburn Jr. transferring to Brewster Academy

Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, N.H.) head boys basketball coach Jason Smith announced this afternoon that former Gulliver Prep (Miami) star Jamal Mashburn Jr., son of former University of Kentucky legend and NBA All-Star Jamal Mashburn, is transferring into the Bobcats’ program

Pleased to welcome 2020 guard Jamal Mashburn Jr to the Brewster Academy community. Mashburn & Kai Jones '19 @242_jones both play for @TeamBreakdown #underarmour https://t.co/YOS7iNHeIA — Jason Smith (@BrewsterHoops) July 2, 2018

The 6-foot-2 guard is coming off an electric sophomore season for Gulliver in which he averaged 27.4 points and 4.9 rebounds as the Raiders reached the Florida 5A Region 4 semifinals.

Mashburn Jr. is ranked as a four-star recruit and the No. 75 overall player in the Class of 2020 by 247 Sports. UConn, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Florida, Minnesota, Miami and Illinois are among the most noteworthy programs offering him at this time.