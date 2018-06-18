Class of 2020 PF Day'Ron Sharpe picks UNC more than a year before he can sign

It’s become more common each year for top recruits to wait until the last possible moment to choose their collegiate destination. North Carolina native Day’Ron Sharpe is bucking that trend, choosing UNC on Father’s Day more than a year before he can officially sign on with the Tar Heels.

According to 247 Sports, which broke the news of Sharpe’s commitment, there may be a strong reason of affinity behind the teen’s early decision: He’s apparently a very passionate Tar Heels fan.

Major congrats to Garner Road’s Dayron Sharpe on committing to UNC… They got a good one! pic.twitter.com/2E6iTnV7Up — Ray (@RAM_Prospects) June 18, 2018

“Every since I’ve known him, back when he was in the 7th grade, Carolina has been his favorite school,” Chris Cherry, Sharpe’s head coach at South Central, told 247 Sports. “It was always ‘UNC, UNC.'”

Now Sharpe will play for UNC, provided he doesn’t change his mind before then. He broke the news to legendary North Carolina coach Roy Williams on Sunday, which led to news of the commitment leaking out, which in turn sparked some to scramble to find out whatever they could about the 6-foot-9, 220-pound big man.

Sharpe isn’t currently a member of the USA TODAY High School Sports Chosen 25, but he could get there. Like all high school big men Sharpe promises to be a project, but one with substantial potential as Cherry told 247 Sports:

“He’s up to about 6-9 right now. He’s played incredibly well for us this season, and is just scratching the surface of what he could become,” Cherry said. “He has all the tools to be successful. He’s an elite rim protector for his age and he does a good job of playing vertical. I like his ability to anticipate, which is rare for a kid his size and that young. He’s third on our team in steals, and he’s an excellent rebounder. He has a good all-around game. I think (the UNC coaches) like his athleticism and length for sure. He moves very well laterally, and they see a lot of upside in him.”

Williams has been to see Sharpe in person multiple times, so it’s clear he knew what he was getting. And it sure feels like Carolina could be adding a player who could have significant impact at the next level, even if it’s early to know that for sure.