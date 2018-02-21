Clemson 2018 football signee lands free Chick-fil-A for a year, suddenly has more friends

There are few things that can endear a college student to their peers more quickly or ably than free food. B.T. Potter will only be a freshman at Clemson in the fall, but he already is setting himself up to have lots of friends among his future teammates.

Why so popular? It has everything to do with the most popular fast food option in the South. The one that isn’t open on Sundays.

Congrats to @btpotter10 the Chandler Catanzaro Kicker of the Year. And the Chick Fil A of Anderson Player of Player of the Year. $1,000 Scholarship and 1 year free chick fil A. pic.twitter.com/knVbyCYHhx — High School Blitz (@HighSchoolBlitz) February 18, 2018

As noted by The Sporting News, Potter was named the High School Blitz’s 2017 Anderson Player of the Year. The reward for the honor was two-fold: a $1,000 college scholarship, which is nice but a bit unnecessary given the football scholarship that the South Pointe senior is already in line to receive.

The food benefit? That’s much more exciting: A full year of free Chick-fil-A.

That’s right: A high school football television program just gifted a full year of free Chick-fil-A meals to a future college athlete, a teenager with quite an appetite who is headed off to join others with even bigger appetites.

Y’all go check out my senior szn highlights 😎 🐎https://t.co/NZ3S2iuJcm 🐎 pic.twitter.com/7X7NZmOSLM — BT (@btpotter10) December 3, 2017

Frankly, we can’t see how this ends well for Chick-fil-A’s bottom line.

The good news for Chick-fil-A is that it isn’t open the day after Clemson will play most of its games. That might cut down on the largest runs that Potter could organize.

It won’t eliminate them, though, and Potter’s future teammates now know precisely who to corner for a free meal off campus. The local Chick-fil-A managers can all blame it on the High School Blitz.