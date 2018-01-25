Coach at D.C.-area prep school arrested on 19 felonies, including soliciting sex from a minor

A longtime coach and equipment manager at a Washington, D.C.-area prep school has been arrested for soliciting sex from a female minor.

Richard “Rick” Allison Jr., a member of the St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes (Alexandria, Va.) athletic department since 1999, was arrested and charged with soliciting sex from a minor in Middlesex County in Virginia, per an email sent by SSSAS Head of School Kirsten Adams and obtained by the Alexandria Times.

Allison was arrested early Tuesday morning at his Alexandria residence by Virginia State Police, who executed a search warrant at that time, according what the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office told the Times.

St. Agnes School coach, Richard B. Allison Jr., was charged with online solicitation of a female minor in Middlesex County, Va. He was arrested on 19 felony indictments. #MCSO pic.twitter.com/ajhWkevyuy — Allison Papson (@AllisonPapson) January 25, 2018

Per the Times, Allison faces 19 felony indictments, including seven counts of attempted indecent liberties with children, 11 counts of use of a computer to facilitate certain offenses involving children and one additional indictment.

Allison was a coach for the school’s middle and upper schools and served as assistant to the athletic directors and equipment manager, according to what the school told the Times.

Additionally, Allison was an offensive coordinator in 2014 for the D.C. Divas, a women’s full-contact football team.

According to the Times, the school has banned Allison from the school’s campuses and school events and he is not allowed to contact members of the school community. The school told the Times it has launched an internal investigation on Allison.

Per a news release to the Times, Allison was charged following a several week long investigation that was conducted by the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office, who are members of the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children.

Allison is currently at the Middle Peninsula Security Center in Saluda, Va., where he is being held without bond.