Coach being investigated due to complaints: 'It’s entitled parents with entitled kids'

Staples softball coach says he’s been suspended, under investigation for parents’ complaints against him #ctsb https://t.co/GxwDOAohi8 — GameTimeCT (@GameTimeCT) May 15, 2018

A softball coach in Connecticut was suspended last week following a parental complaint.

Luigi Cammarota, in his third year at the helm of the Staples (Westport, Conn.) varsity softball team, was informed by principal James D’Amico last week via email that he was being placed “paid leave without prejudice pending the outcome of an investigation related to reports of concerns about your interactions with girls on the varsity softball team.”

The Hour News confirmed on Tuesday that Cammarota is not under investigation by the Connecticut Department of Children and Families, as he was informed in an email from D’Amico.

The in-house investigation, however, will go on, per the email obtained by The Hour.

According to what sources told GameTime CT, the suspension stems from a recent post-game confrontation Cammarota had with a parent. Per those sources, the parent’s daughter, a starter, was pulled from her defensive position in the middle of a recent game after making three errors in one inning. She was also removed from the lineup during a hitting slump.

Cammarota confirmed to The Hour that there was a confrontation with a parent after the May 4 game against Darien (a 9-3 Staples win) and that he suspects it was that parent who was behind the complaint that led to his suspension.

“Benching a player? That’s not mental abuse,” Cammarota told GameTime CT. “It’s either (do something) or get off the pot. You’re a varsity athlete on a varsity team. We’re not going to sing ‘Kumbaya.’ We’re here to win.

“It’s entitled parents with entitled kids,” Cammarota added. “Some parents just have too much money in their pocket and know some people in high places, so they feel they can pull some strings. That’s what I feel is happening. I’ve done nothing wrong. I’ve done nothing that no other coach in the league would have done.”

Cammorota said he doesn’t expect to return as Staples coach next year.

“I was out either way,” he said in a text message to GameTime CT. “You know how they operate.”

Per GameTime CT, former minor league baseball player Bob Olah is taking over the team as its interim coach.

Staples, which is 10-9 after a 1-7 start, fell to New Canaan by a 5-0 score on Tuesday without Cammarota.