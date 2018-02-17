Coach, former Sunday school teacher facing child porn charges

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. – A 49-year-old South Brunswick man who served as a volunteer soccer coach and was a Sunday School teacher at a North Brunswick church is facing charges related to possessing and distributing child pornography.

Waldo Milla-Guerra was arrested Thursday after a search warrant was executed at his home, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew C. Carey and South Brunswick Police Chief Raymond Hayducka.

Milla-Guerra, a South Brunswick Soccer Club volunteer coach and former Central Jersey Church of Christ of North Brunswick Sunday School teacher, was charged with one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

FBI agents, headed by Special Agent in Charge Timothy Gallagher, South Brunswick Detective Dennis Yuhasz and Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Joseph Chesseri led the investigation.

The investigation indicated Milla-Guerra viewed and was in possession of an undisclosed number of illicit images of children and shared multiple images of children on the internet.

He is being held at the Middlesex County Adult Corrections Center in North Brunswick pending a court appearance Friday.