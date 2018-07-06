Coach K's grandson Michael Savarino is a legit college prospect at PG

In 2004, when Duke captured the Atlanta Regional final to advance to the Final Four, legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski celebrated by taking his two grandsons onto the floor. One was Michael Savarino, who has now emerged as a legitimate college basketball prospect some 14 years later.

@CEBA_basketball Michael Savarino 2019 6’0 PG Durham Academy (NC) College prospect, Pure Pg makes all the right reads, court vision high basketball IQ, Grandson of the GOAT Coach K

All Star at #BIGSHOTS #MBLive pic.twitter.com/RThAFfv9Yy — BIG SHOTS (@BigShotsNation) April 22, 2018

As reported by the Charlotte Observer, Savarino is a rising senior point guard for Durham Academy in North Carolina, where he averaged nearly 8 points-per-game to go with a pair of assists and three rebounds. While those numbers are solid, the true testament to his talent is apparently found on the travel circuit. It was there that Savarino’s Carolina Elite Basketball Association squad fell to Team Loaded NC, another of the top travel programs, at the Adidas Gauntlet Big Shots Tournament.

Of course, it is virtually impossible to Savarino to escape at least some casual reference or connection to his much more famous grandfather. In Savarino case, that connection most recently came from a bond he built with recently graduated star Grayson Allen who, well, let’s just say the two have a similar appearance.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Savarino’s biggest strengths apparently lie in his consistency and his court vision. Who would have guessed it from a point guard who is a Coach K disciple (let along a relative), right?

For now, there’s no sense of where Savarino might end up at the next level. It almost certainly won’t be Duke; he simply doesn’t have the talent to hang with the Blue Devils in their current one-and-done format, even with nepotism on his side.

Something tells us that won’t keep him from rooting for Duke whenever it is playing any team except the one Saladino eventually chooses himself.